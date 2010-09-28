Latin America and Caribbean: Conference on international value chains

|
San José, Costa Rica - 31 October - 1 November 2012
This meeting aimed to identify practical policy options for Latin American governments in the formulation of their investment promotion strategies with a specific focus on global value chains.
Six interactive panels focused on:
This conference brought together policymakers, international experts and other interested stakeholders, from business, think tanks, academia and civil society. Leading international organisations were also represented, including the IADB, IDE-JETRO, ECLAC and the WTO.
Co-organised with the Government of Costa Rica and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), this conference was the third meeting of the Latin America and Caribbean-OECD Investment Initiative.
