Latin America and Caribbean: Conference on international value chains

 

Opportunities and challenges for Latin America

San José, Costa Rica - 31 October - 1 November 2012

 

This meeting aimed to identify practical policy options for Latin American governments in the formulation of their investment promotion strategies with a specific focus on global value chains.
 

 

Laura Chinchilla, Costa Rican President and Richard Boucher, OECD Deputy Secretary-General, during the opening session of the conference.

Six interactive panels focused on:

  • The fragmentation of international production: a new global landscape for trade and investment
     
  • Global value chains: regional experiences and approaches
     
  • Government strategies for enhancing global value chain competitiveness
     
  • International value chains, insertion strategies and linkages with the local economy
     
  • Trade policy in the context of global value chains
     
  • Integrating to the world with talent: the role of human capital in strengthening and enhancing participation in global value chains

 

This conference brought together policymakers, international experts and other interested stakeholders, from business, think tanks, academia and civil society. Leading international organisations were also represented, including the IADB, IDE-JETRO, ECLAC and the WTO.

 

Co-organised with the Government of Costa Rica and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), this conference was the third meeting of the Latin America and Caribbean-OECD Investment Initiative.

 

PRIOR EVENTS

Conference on investing in infrastructure for jobs and development,
6-8 July 2011, Bogotá, Colombia

Conference on investment for jobs and development,
27-28 September 2010, Santiago, Chile

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Programme
Speech by President Laura Chinchilla (in Spanish)
Key takeaways from the conference
 

CONTACT

For information regarding this conference, please email investment@oecd.org.

 

DOCUMENTS AND LINKS

IDB: www.iadb.org

LAC-OECD Investment Initiative

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

Policy Framework for Investment

OECD Principles for Private Sector Participation in Infrastructure

Private sector participation in the water and sanitation sector

 

