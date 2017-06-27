Annual reports on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

|
2016 Annual Report
27/06/2017 - The 2016 Annual Report (version française) covers the activities undertaken to promote the effective implementation of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises by the OECD secretariat, adhering governments and their National Contact Points from January to December 2016. The report includes:
Previous annual reports
2014 - Responsible business conduct by sector
2013 - Responsible business conduct in action
2012 - Mediation and consensus building
2011 - A new agenda for the future
2010 - Corporate responsibility - Reinforcing a unique instrument
2009 - Consumer empowerment
2008 - Employment and industrial relations
2007 - Corporate responsibility in the financial sector
2006 - Conducting business in weak governance zones
2005 - Corporate responsibility in the developing world
2004 - Encouraging the contribution of business to the environment
2003 - Enhancing the role of business in the fight against corruption
2002 - Responsible supply chain management2001 - Global instruments for corporate responsibility
Previous NCP activity reports
