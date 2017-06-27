Guidelines for multinational enterprises

Annual reports on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

 

2016 Annual Report

27/06/2017 - The 2016 Annual Report (version française) covers the activities undertaken to promote the effective implementation of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises by the OECD secretariat, adhering governments and their National Contact Points from January to December 2016. The report includes:

  • 40 years of the Guidelines
  • Legislative and policy developments in support of the Guidelines
  • Activities of National Contact Points and specific instances
  • Sector-specific implementation of the Guidelines
  • Outreach and co-operation with partners
  • Measuring the impact of responsible business conduct

 

  

Previous ‌annual reports

2015 - English | French

2014 - Responsible business conduct by sector

2013 - Responsible business conduct in action

2012 - Mediation and consensus building 

2011 - A new agenda for the future

2010 - Corporate responsibility - Reinforcing a unique instrument

2009 - Consumer empowerment

2008 - Employment and industrial relations

2007 - Corporate responsibility in the financial sector

2006 - Conducting business in weak governance zones

2005 - Corporate responsibility in the developing world

2004 - Encouraging the contribution of business to the environment

2003 - Enhancing the role of business in the fight against corruption

2002 - Responsible supply chain management

2001 - Global instruments for corporate responsibility		  

