Annual reports on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

2016 Annual Report 27/06/2017 - The 2016 Annual Report (version française) covers the activities undertaken to promote the effective implementation of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises by the OECD secretariat, adhering governments and their National Contact Points from January to December 2016. The report includes: 40 years of the Guidelines Legislative and policy developments in support of the Guidelines Activities of National Contact Points and specific instances Sector-specific implementation of the Guidelines Outreach and co-operation with partners Measuring the impact of responsible business conduct