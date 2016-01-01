A new agenda for the future - 2011 Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

Date of publication

22 December 2011

Browse online for free or buy a paper copy Access for subscribers to iLibrary Access for government officials with OLIS accounts The Guidelines are recommendations to international business for conduct in such areas as labour, environment, consumer protection and the fight against corruption. The recommendations are made by the adhering governments and, although not binding, governments are committed to promoting their observance. This Annual Report provides an account of the actions taken by the adhering governments over the 12 months to June 2011 to enhance the contribution of the Guidelines to the improved functioning of the global economy. This year's highlight is the commitment by adhering countries to new, stronger standards of corporate behaviour in the updated OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. The update of the Guidelines includes new recommendations on human rights abuse and company responsibility for their supply chains, making them the first inter-governmental agreement in this area. It also contains clearer and reinforced procedural guidance to strengthen the role of the NCPs and a pro-active implementation agenda to assist enterprises in meeting their responsibilities as new challenges arise. More information about the update is available on the web page of the 11th OECD Roundtable on Corporate Responsibility.