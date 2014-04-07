Workshop on responsible and conflict-free sourcing in the Turkish gold supply chain

|
3 April 2014, Borsa Istanbul Conference Room
Signet Jewelers and the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, members of the OECD implementation programme on gold, presented their activities and experiences in promoting responsible sourcing using the Due Diligence Guidance.
The workshop was attended by representatives from the Turkish government, Borsa Istanbul, Turkish jewelers, manufacturers, banks, auditors, and gold industry organisations.
This workshop launched a new initiative whereby the OECD and partner governments are working implement due diligence in their global mineral supply chains using the OECD Due Diligence Guidance.
Panel participants at the workshop.
|
Related Documents