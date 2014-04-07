Guidelines for multinational enterprises

Workshop on responsible and conflict-free sourcing in the Turkish gold supply chain

 

3 April 2014, Borsa Istanbul Conference Room

 
Co-organised by Borsa Istanbul and the OECD, this workshop focused on:

Signet Jewelers and the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, members of the OECD implementation programme on gold, presented their activities and experiences in promoting responsible sourcing using the Due Diligence Guidance.


Executive Vice President of Borsa İstanbul, Dr. Çetin Ali Dönmez stated that Borsa Istanbul is open to constructive contributions from the OECD or other international institutions to ensure clean mineral supply chains. >> read Press release.
 

The workshop was attended by representatives from the Turkish government, Borsa Istanbul, Turkish jewelers, manufacturers, banks, auditors, and gold industry organisations.

 

This workshop launched a new initiative whereby the OECD and partner governments are working implement due diligence in their global mineral supply chains using the OECD Due Diligence Guidance.
 

Panel participants at the workshop.

 

