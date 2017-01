4 March 2014 - Traders Hotel, Yangon, Myanmar





This conference focused on recent reforms undertaken by the government to improve the investment climate in Myanmar, and the ways that the international community can help ensure that renewed investor interest contributes to sustainable and inclusive development.



The morning session was devoted to the presentation of the results of the OECD Investment Policy Review of Myanmar, undertaken in partnership with ASEAN. The review takes a broad brush to the question of investment policy reform, looking at many different policy areas which can affect investment, including a chapter on the agricultural sector.



The afternoon session was devoted to the presentation of the flagship OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the expectations for responsible behaviour they set out for international investors operating in Myanmar. This session was supported by the Government of Italy, and organised in co-operation with the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.