2013 Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

The Guidelines are recommendations to international business for conduct in such areas as labour, environment, consumer protection and the fight against corruption. The recommendations are made by the adhering governments and, although not binding, governments are committed to promoting their observance.

This Annual Report, the thirteenth in a series, describes the activities undertaken to promote the observance of the Guidelines during the implementation cycle of June 2012-June 2013. This includes the launch of the Global Forum on Responsible Business Conduct, the establishment of a dedicated Working Party on Responsible Business Conduct, and the elaboration of a robust multi-stakeholder proactive agenda to promote the effective observance of the principles and standards contained in the Guidelines. Contents Executive summary (pdf)

Achievements and looking forward

The activities of National Contact Points

Proactive agenda

OECD innovations and outreach

Inaugural Global Forum on Responsible Business Conduct