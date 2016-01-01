2012 Annual Report on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

‌ Date of publication

12 December 2012



Browse online for free or buy a paper copy Access for subscribers to iLibrary Access for government officials with OLIS accounts The Guidelines are recommendations to international business for conduct in such areas as labour, environment, consumer protection and the fight against corruption. The recommendations are made by the adhering governments and, although not binding, governments are committed to promoting their observance.

This Annual Report provides an account of the actions taken by the adhering governments over the 12 months to June 2012 to enhance the contribution of the Guidelines to the improved functioning of the global economy.

National Contact Points (NCPs), the government offices responsible for implementing the Guidelines, have identified improving mediation skills as a high priority. In addition to highlighting the mediation and consensus building activities of NCPS, this report presents the results of a special session with mediation experts at the June 2012 NCP meeting which allowed participants to share experiences and learn more about effective methods of informal problem-solving. See also: OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises Past Annual Reports