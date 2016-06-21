15 years of the National Contact Points

Implementing the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises: The National Contact Points from 2000 to 2015



21 June 2016 - Fifteen years after the creation of National Contact Points as a means to further the effectiveness of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, the OECD has conducted an analysis of the functioning and performance of this unique implementation mechanism. The publication of this report conicides with the 40th anniversary of the Guidelines. > Download the report > Download the key findings from this report

About National Contact Points

Adhering governments to the OECD Guidelines on Multinational Enterprises are required to set up National Contact Points (NCPs) whose main role is to further the effectiveness of the Guidelines by undertaking promotional activities, handling enquiries, and contributing to the resolution of issues that arise from the alleged non-observance of the Guidelines in specific instances.

All 34 OECD countries, and 12 non-OECD countries have subscribed to the Declaration.

