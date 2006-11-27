2017 Meeting of the MENA-OECD Working Group on Corporate Governance 12-13 December 2017 - Rabat, Morocco



The MENA-OECD Working Group on Corporate Governance will meet in Rabat on 12-13 December 2017 to launch a new phase of this initiative which was first established in 2005. The meeting will be co-chaired by Portugal and the United Arab Emirates. Download the agenda

About the Working Group First established in 2005, the top priority of the MENA-OECD Working Group on Corporate Governance is to build a regional knowledge platform on corporate governance that promotes equity market development for growth companies, enhances transparency and disclosure, improves the corporate governance of state-owned enterprises and supports women’s participation in corporate leadership in the Middle East and North Africa. Supporting implementation of international standards embodied in the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance and the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises, participants in the Working Group share experiences that are adapted to the region’s policy reform priorities. These discussions benefit from comparative analytical work that supports reforms at national and regional levels. This approach promotes regional co-operation and mutual understanding amongst international and regional public institutions as well as the private sector. The Initiative’s strategic orientations and policy priorities for the period 2016-2020 were endorsed at the 2016 MENA-OECD Ministerial Conference, where Ministers and senior government officials endorsed the Tunis Declaration. This has opened a new phase for the MENA-OECD Working Group on Corporate Governance. The Working Group brings together representatives of relevant government ministries and agencies, stock exchanges, investors, state ownership entities and corporate practitioners in the MENA region as well as their peers from around the world. About the MENA-OECD Initiative on Governance and Competitiveness for Development The Working Group operates within the framework of the MENA-OECD Initiative on Governance and Competitiveness for Development. This initiative facilitates co-operation between the OECD and the MENA region to promote policies for sustainable and inclusive growth. The Initiative addresses regional needs and development priorities, and takes into account the region’s diversity by providing targeted support to participants, building on the OECD’s work method of policy dialogue, exchange of good practices and capacity building for the implementation of reforms.



