About the Working Group
First established in 2005, the top priority of the MENA-OECD Working Group on Corporate Governance is to build a regional knowledge platform on corporate governance that promotes equity market development for growth companies, enhances transparency and disclosure, improves the corporate governance of state-owned enterprises and supports women’s participation in corporate leadership in the Middle East and North Africa. Supporting implementation of international standards embodied in the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance and the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises, participants in the Working Group share experiences that are adapted to the region’s policy reform priorities. These discussions benefit from comparative analytical work that supports reforms at national and regional levels. This approach promotes regional co-operation and mutual understanding amongst international and regional public institutions as well as the private sector.
The Initiative’s strategic orientations and policy priorities for the period 2016-2020 were endorsed at the 2016 MENA-OECD Ministerial Conference, where Ministers and senior government officials endorsed the Tunis Declaration. This has opened a new phase for the MENA-OECD Working Group on Corporate Governance.
The Working Group brings together representatives of relevant government ministries and agencies, stock exchanges, investors, state ownership entities and corporate practitioners in the MENA region as well as their peers from around the world.
About the MENA-OECD Initiative on Governance and Competitiveness for Development
The Working Group operates within the framework of the MENA-OECD Initiative on Governance and Competitiveness for Development. This initiative facilitates co-operation between the OECD and the MENA region to promote policies for sustainable and inclusive growth. The Initiative addresses regional needs and development priorities, and takes into account the region’s diversity by providing targeted support to participants, building on the OECD’s work method of policy dialogue, exchange of good practices and capacity building for the implementation of reforms.
Guide on Related Party Transactions in the MENA Region English l Arabic
Privatisation and Demutualisation of MENA Stock Exchanges
Events
24 May 2017, OECD Workshop on Corporate Governance of SOEs in the MENA Region, Dubai
3-4 October 2016, MENA-OECD Ministerial Conference, Tunisia
22 Sep 2014, 1st meeting of MENA Corporate Governance Centers and Institutes of Directors, Paris
Regional partners
Union of Arab Securities Authorities
Africa and Middle East Depositories Association
Key documents
Corporate Governance Enforcement in the Middle East and North Africa: Evidence and Priorities, 2014
Guide on Related Party Transactions in the MENA Region, 2014 | Arabic
Overview of Corporate Governance Codes and Guidelines in the Middle East and North Africa Region, 2014
SOEs in the Middle East and North Africa: Engines of Development and Competitiveness?, 2013
The Role of MENA Stock Exchanges in Corporate Governance, 2012
Towards New Arrangements for State Ownership in the Middle East and North Africa, 2012
MENA Corporate Governance Survey, 2011
Final statement from the 6th Annual Regional Corporate Governance Conference, 1 November 2011, Dubai
The Second Corporate Wave in the Middle East and North Africa, 2011
Muscat Declaration on Corporate Governance, 1 November 2010
Concept Note for “Turning the Page: Towards New Arrangements for State Ownership in the Middle East and North Africa”
Policy Brief on Corporate Governance in Banks, 2009 | Arabic
Survey on Insolvency Systems in the Middle East and North Africa, 2009
Dubai Declaration, 27 November 2006
Survey on Corporate Governance, 2005
Related Documents