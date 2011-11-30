ABOUT THE ROUNDTABLE

The Latin American Corporate Governance Roundtable was established in April 2000. Roundtable participants include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Roundtable works to facilitate public and private sector policy dialogue by providing:

a forum for the exchange of experiences between senior policy makers, regulators and market participants;

policy advice and practical input to the Roundtable's work and to promote good corporate governance practices at the company level through the Companies Circle group.

In 2014, the Roundtable established a Task Force on Corporate Governance of Company Groups, building on the 2012-2013 work of its predecessor Task Force on Related Party Transactions. The Task Force issued a report on Related Party Transactions with recommendations and a review of experience in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

MEETINGS

2016 Roundtable, San José, Costa Rica, 8-9 September 2016

2014 Roundtable, Bogotá, Colombia, 18-19 November 2014

2013 Roundtable, Quito, Ecuador, 20-21 June 2013

2011 Roundtable, Lima, Peru, 29-30 November 2011

Previous Roundtable Events