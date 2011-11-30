Corporate governance

ABOUT THE ROUNDTABLE

The Latin American Corporate Governance Roundtable was established in April 2000. Roundtable participants include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

 

The Roundtable works to facilitate public and private sector policy dialogue by providing:

  • a forum for the exchange of experiences between senior policy makers, regulators and market participants;
  • policy advice and practical input to the Roundtable's work and to promote good corporate governance practices at the company level through the Companies Circle group.

In 2014, the Roundtable established a Task Force on Corporate Governance of Company Groups, building on the 2012-2013 work of its predecessor Task Force on Related Party Transactions. The Task Force issued a report on Related Party Transactions with recommendations and a review of experience in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

 

MEETINGS

2016 Roundtable, San José, Costa Rica, 8-9 September 2016

2014 Roundtable, Bogotá, Colombia, 18-19 November 2014

2013 Roundtable, Quito, Ecuador, 20-21 June 2013

2011 Roundtable, Lima, Peru, 29-30 November 2011 

Previous Roundtable Events

 

  

PUBLICATIONS

Corporate Governance of Company Groups in Latin America, 2015

Latin American Corporate Governance Roundtable Report on Related Party Transactions

Trends and Factors Impacting on Latin American Equity Market Development

Misuse of Privileged Information: COSRA/IARC/OECDSurvey

Achieving Effective Boards: A comparative study of corporate governance frameworks and board practices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Peru

Latin American Corporate Governance Roundtable : Building on a Decade of Progress

Practical Guide to Corporate Governance: Experiences from the Latin American Companies Circle

White Paper on Corporate Governance in Latin America [ English / PortugueseSpanish ]

Latin American Case Studies of Good Corporate Governance Practices, 2006 [ English / Portuguese / Spanish ] 
 

 

 

 

 

