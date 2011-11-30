|
ABOUT THE ROUNDTABLE
The Latin American Corporate Governance Roundtable was established in April 2000. Roundtable participants include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The Roundtable works to facilitate public and private sector policy dialogue by providing:
In 2014, the Roundtable established a Task Force on Corporate Governance of Company Groups, building on the 2012-2013 work of its predecessor Task Force on Related Party Transactions. The Task Force issued a report on Related Party Transactions with recommendations and a review of experience in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
MEETINGS
2016 Roundtable, San José, Costa Rica, 8-9 September 2016
2014 Roundtable, Bogotá, Colombia, 18-19 November 2014
2013 Roundtable, Quito, Ecuador, 20-21 June 2013
2011 Roundtable, Lima, Peru, 29-30 November 2011
PUBLICATIONS
Corporate Governance of Company Groups in Latin America, 2015
Latin American Corporate Governance Roundtable Report on Related Party Transactions
Trends and Factors Impacting on Latin American Equity Market Development
Misuse of Privileged Information: COSRA/IARC/OECDSurvey
Achieving Effective Boards: A comparative study of corporate governance frameworks and board practices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Peru
Latin American Corporate Governance Roundtable : Building on a Decade of Progress
Practical Guide to Corporate Governance: Experiences from the Latin American Companies Circle
White Paper on Corporate Governance in Latin America [ English / Portuguese / Spanish ]
Latin American Case Studies of Good Corporate Governance Practices, 2006 [ English / Portuguese / Spanish ]
