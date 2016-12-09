Read and answer the call for papers



In response to fast-moving insights from integrity research and practice, the Forum invites pioneers from a variety of backgrounds and academic disciplines to share their latest evidence and findings. Through poster sessions, participants are inspired to join the debate for mobilising integrity data to advance policy insights.

The poster sessions connect academic insights and evidence with policy-making. They highlight a selection of innovative research on integrity, anti-corruption, policy capture and inclusive growth, resulting from a competitive Call for Papers by the OECD. Research covers topics such as anti-corruption, integrity and inclusive growth, economic development and innovation, policy capture, lobbying, political party financing, political economy studies of influence, power and integrity, behavioural economics related to integrity and anti-corruption, etc.

The invited researchers will present their findings during the Forum ResearchEdge poster sessions.