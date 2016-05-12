ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE Multi-stakeholder Forum

The 2016 forum focused on compliance and implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism, and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral supply chains. Focus areas included:

Making an impact – maximising the positive impacts on livelihoods through due diligence

Innovative models to support cost-effective due diligence

Viable options for trade in artisanal and small-scale mined gold

Role of customs and law enforcement to support private sector due diligence

Identifying and preventing the worst forms of child labour

The Forum is jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

