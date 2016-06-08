The meetings of the Global Knowledge Sharing Network on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises provide an opportunity for policy makers from around the world to discuss priorities for state-owned enterprise (SOE) reform and to support implementation through knowledge sharing.

At the June 2016 meeting, participants discussed the newly revised OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises and their heightened standards in the areas of: transparency and accountability; increasing the independence and professionalism of SOE boards; improving institutional arrangements for the state ownership function; and preventing corruption.

The meeting brought together members of the OECD’s existing regional networks active in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa and Southern Africa. Participants included government officials as well as corporate governance practitioners, representatives of other international organisations, SOE representatives, academia and civil society. The first day involved enlarged participation with representatives of governments, SOEs and relevant experts. The second day was in the form of a closed session between representatives of relevant government ministries focusing on the state's exercise of its role as an owner.