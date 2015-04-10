10 April 2015 - Istanbul, Turkey

The OECD Principles of Corporate Governance are currently being revised with a view to supporting sound financial markets that serve the real economy. The G20/OECD Forum discussed the content and the direction of the review of the OECD Principles with a particular focus on presenting the revised Principles at the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in September 2015 for transmission to the Summit.

The forum also addressed two issues of systemic importance to sustainable private sector growth: the institutional capacity of small and medium-sized companies to grow and capital market development in emerging market economies.

The meeting was hosted by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey in partnership with Boğaziçi University’s Center for Corporate Governance and the Corporate Governance Association of Turkey.

