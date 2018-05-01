DATE OF PUBLICATION

19 June 2018

19 June 2018 - With rising globalisation, global value chains have become a dominant feature of world trade and investment. The process of producing goods is increasingly fragmented and carried out wherever the necessary skills and materials are available at a competitive cost and quality. This has led to societal benefits, but also to challenges in balancing economic growth and the protection of international labour standards. The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises are a means to guide business behaviour to meet social conditions in their operations and supply chains.

This study explores the role of the National Contact Points in dealing with cases relating to the implementation of the OECD Guidelines with a particular focus on labour issues and social dialogue. Four case studies showcase the role played by the National Contact Points o in promoting social dialogue and improving the enabling rights for collective bargaining in the context of global supply chains. Download the PDF A condensed version of this study was first published in Chapter 2 of the 2018 Global Deal Flagship Report “Building Trust in a Changing World of Work". The Global Deal Report highlights and promotes the potential of sound industrial relations and enhanced social dialogue as instruments for fostering decent work, job quality and inclusive growth. The Global Deal is conceived as a concrete input to the UN 2030 Agenda and is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).