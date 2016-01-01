Download the Factbook (pdf)

The OECD Corporate Governance Factbook provides an easily accessible and up-to-date, factual underpinning for understanding countries’ institutional, legal and regulatory frameworks, and to support their implementation of good corporate governance practices. It serves as a resource for governments who want to compare their own framework with that of other countries or seek information about practices in specific jurisdictions.

The Factbook compiles information gathered from OECD and non-OECD country delegates to the OECD Corporate Governance Committee as part of a series of thematic reviews issued by the OECD. The thematic reviews cover major corporate governance challenges that came into focus following the 2008 crisis: board practices (including remuneration); institutional investors; related party transactions; board member nomination and election; supervision and enforcement; and risk management.

Published for the first time in 2014 and updated at regular intervals, the information in this second edition is updated as of end-2014. It provided background during the update of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.

COUNTRIES COVERED

All OECD countries as well as Argentina; Brazil; Hong Kong, China; India; Indonesia; Lithuania; Saudi Arabia; and, Singapore.





TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

The Corporate Landscape

- The ownership structure of listed companies

The Corporate Governance Framework

- The regulatory framework for corporate governance

- Cross-border application of corporate governance requirements

- The main public regulators of corporate governance

- Stock exchanges

The Rights of Shareholders and Key Ownership Functions

- Notification of general meetings and information provided to shareholders

- Shareholder rights to request a meeting and to place items on the agenda

- Shareholder voting

- Related party transactions

- Takeover bid rules

- The roles and responsibilities of institutional investors

The Corporate Board of Directors

- Basic board structure and independence

- Board-level committees

- Board nomination and election

- Board and key executive remuneration