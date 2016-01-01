‌ Date of publication:

25 November 2015

Anchored in the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, this report is about using better corporate governance to fight corporate misconduct. The report takes stock of corporate practices tying business integrity considerations into corporate governance frameworks, strategy and operations. It also assesses what factors influence business decisions to implement business integrity measures in practice. This report is a timely response to a succession of disturbing corporate scandals to which no industry or country appears to be immune. IN THIS REPORT The need to focus on business integrity

Business integrity in practice

Drivers of effective implementation of business integrity > Download the report BACKGROUND The OECD is home to some of the most stringent global standards and recommendations for business integrity, particularly in anti-corruption, competition and other areas of responsible business conduct. Launched in January 2015, the OECD Trust and Business Project (TNB Project) aims to bridge the gap between these OECD standards for business integrity and their implementation in practice. The TNB Project is anchored in the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance that put forward the expectation for the board and executive management on setting the ethical tone in a company and oversight of its business integrity policies. The primary question the TNB Project attempts to address, in terms of bridging the implementation gap, is how the board and senior management can effectively discharge their corporate leadership responsibilities vis-à-vis standards and recommendations for business integrity.