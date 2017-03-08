Corporate governance

Conference on business, finance and gender

 

 8 March 2017 OECD Conference Centre, Paris

How should pension systems account for gender differences and deliver equitable pensions for women and men? Do differences in financial literacy between men and women impact their long-term well-being? What can be done to provide women with access to the formal economy and safe working conditions? How can men engage more within companies to bring about change?

 

These are some of the questions to be debated at an OECD-hosted conference taking place on International Women’s Day within the framework of the OECD Gender Initiative. the conference will be attended by senior decision-makers from the public and corporate worlds, experts, academics and stakeholders.

 

Programme

Participants will consider different policy approaches and share their experiences and insights on:

  • Gender differences in financial skills and behaviour
  • Women working in the informal economy and the role of business
  • Retirement income for women in the changing pensions landscape

 

Keynote addresses

“Empowering women to fight back against corruption”
Hera Hussain, Founder of CHAYN, Co-Founder of EmpowerHack; Community and Advocacy Manager at OpenCorporates

 

"Engaging men, how can companies achieve progress or respond to backlash?” Robert Baker, Senior Partner, Client Director, Mercer

 



With the support of Mercer

  

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Draft agenda

 

REGISTRATION

Participation at this conference is by invitation only. Any enquiries can be addressed to daf.contact@oecd.org.

 

MEDIA

This conference is open to media. Requests should be addressed to Caroline Tourrier caroline.tourrier@oecd.org.

 

DOCUMENTS AND LINKS

2016 Conference on improving women's access to leadership

G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

OECD due diligence guidance for companies

OECD Recommendation on Gender Equality in Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship

OECD Recommendation on Gender Equality in Public Life

OECD work on gender equality

 

 

 

Related Documents

 