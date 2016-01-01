Third meeting of the Taskforce of MENA Stock Exchanges for Corporate Governance

Muscat, Oman - 2 December 2013

The Taskforce of MENA Stock Exchanges for Corporate Governance was established by the OECD in 2011. The Taskforce facilitates dialogue among Arab stock exchanges on issues related to capital market developments and corporate governance. The Taskforce is composed primarily of heads of Arab stock exchanges, but also of securities regulators, clearing houses, investors and other experts from the Middle East and North Africa region.

The third meeting of the Taskforce was organised in the format of a high-level regional policy roundtable, where heads and other representatives of regional exchanges participated, alongside regulators and relevant international and regional institutions, including, the Arab Federation of Exchanges, and the Federation of Euro-Asian Exchanges.

Speakers and participants in the meeting debated the role of MENA exchanges in promoting capital market development, the key obstacles to attract new issuers, the role of institutional investors in promoting better corporate governance practices and the benefits and challenges linked to privatisation and self-listing of exchanges.

