DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY IN THE STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE SECTOR

6-7 December 2016 – Seoul, Korea

The 9th meeting of the Asia network on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises (Asia SOE Network) took place in Seoul, Korea on 6-7 December 2016. It was hosted by the Korea Institute of Public Finance with the financial support of the Ministry of Strategy and Finance of Korea. The meeting facilitated an exchange of information among senior policy makers in Asia on recent developments in state ownership and governance practices. It also provided an opportunity to share national experiences and good practices for strengthening transparency and disclosure in the state-owned enterprise sector. Discussions focused on (1) the disclosure environment at the level of individual enterprises, notably concerning accounting, audit and reporting requirements and practices and (2) transparency at the level of the state, with a focus on aggregate and web-based reporting on the financial and non-financial performance of state-owned enterprises. The meeting brought together representatives of government bodies responsible for SOE oversight and monitoring, as well as relevant non-governmental stakeholders and experts active in promoting SOE governance reform in Asia and beyond.