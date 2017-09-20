MANAGING RISK AND PROMOTING ETHICAL CONDUCT IN THE STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE SECTOR

19-20 September 2017 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The 10th meeting of the Asia network on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises (Asia SOE Network) is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 19-20 September 2017. It will be co-organised by the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) and the Malaysian Directors Academy (MINDA), with the financial support of the Korea Institute of Public Finance. The meeting will provide an opportunity for senior policy makers to share information on recent developments in state ownership and governance practices in Asia. It will also feature an exchange of national experiences and good practices for managing risk in the state-owned enterprise sector, both at the level of the state and at the level of individual enterprises. The meeting will bring together representatives of government bodies responsible for SOE oversight and monitoring, as well as relevant non-governmental stakeholders and experts active in promoting SOE governance reform in Asia and beyond.