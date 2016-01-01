‌ ‌Date of publication

20 September 2012

Based on the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, this report addresses the corporate governance framework and company practices that determine the nomination and election of board members. It covers some 26 jurisdictions, including in-depth reviews of Indonesia, Korea, the Netherlands and the United States.



Executive summary The nomination and election of board members is one of the fundamental elements of a

functioning corporate governance system around the world and has accordingly been

chosen as the theme for the fourth peer review by the OECD’s Corporate Governance

Committee. Four jurisdictions have volunteered for an in-depth review – Indonesia, Korea,

the Netherlands and the United States. Twenty two participating jurisdictions in the

Committee have provided more general background information. As in the past three

reviews, the objective is to: assess governance practices against the Principles to see how they are implemented and

in what way they might need to be improved to better address the reality of different

corporate systems and;

provide advice to policy makers in the reviewed jurisdictions.

The main principles under review include II.A which defines a basic shareholder right to

elect and remove board members and principle II.C.3 which calls for the “facilitation” of

“effective” shareholder participation in, inter alia, the nomination and election of board

members. These principles are underpinned by V.A.4 which covers the disclosure of

information about board members, including their qualifications, the selection process,

other company directorships and their status, particularly whether they are regarded as

independent or not by the board. Principle VI.D.5 recommends that the board play an

essential role in the nomination process both with regard to process and with respect to

determining the desired profile and identifying candidates. There are also relevant

principles covering the voting process.

With respect to the jurisdictions under review, shareholders with ten per cent of shares

(Indonesia), and one per cent in Korea and the Netherlands can nominate board members,

much the same as in other participating jurisdictions although in many there is no

threshold. The United States is the exception, the board generally having the prerogative

of nomination unless it decides otherwise. However, around the world contested elections

are rare even though in the United States this might be due, in part, to high costs of a

challenge. It seems the shareholder right is a bargaining mechanism with boards and

controlling shareholders either over corporate policy or to have a board member elected or

changed. Indeed, it seems that in a number of jurisdictions, such as the United States and

the Netherlands, shareholders, and especially institutional ones, have significant

communications with the company. It is thus hard to say categorically whether

shareholders have an “effective” participation, especially in jurisdictions with controlling

shareholders which is the typical pattern outside the United Kingdom and the

United States.

Some jurisdictions such as Italy and Israel have special voting arrangements to facilitate

effective participation by minority shareholders. A number allow cumulative voting

although, with the exception of Chile, it is seldom used, perhaps because it assumes

shareholder co-operation that is rare. A number of others such as Korea have simply a

requirement for the number of independent board members which are necessarily elected

by controlling shareholders. This raises questions around the world about what

independence means in such circumstances.

A practice that reduces effective participation by shareholders is voting by a show of hands.

This is important when there are significant shareholders such as institutional investors.

Cross-border voting remains an unresolved issue among a number of jurisdictions. In the

United States, the ban on brokers exercising their temporary voting rights has improved

the overall situation while in the Netherlands, since 2004 foundations that have issued

depositary receipts must now also issue voting rights except in hostile takeover situations.

The possibility for empty voting has thus been reduced.

The board’s role in selecting candidates for nomination is changing in many jurisdictions

with a greater role for board assessments facilitated by outside advisors who also play a

role in locating suitable candidates. In the United States, it is not necessary to disclose the

selection search advisor, only compensation consultants and any conflicts of interest they

may have.

With respect to transparency, Indonesia needs to make further improvements especially

with respect to disclosure of directors’ qualifications and, also in the case of Korea, with

respect to other board appointments that they may hold. This would serve to clarify any

conflicts of interest.

An effective role for shareholders in selecting board members is not an end in itself: the key

question is what boards actually do and how selection of members can contribute to

effective board performance. The Principles recommend a monitoring board that has

authority via its appointment powers: principle VI.D.3 states that the board selects,

compensates and, when necessary, replaces key executives and oversees succession

planning. Moreover, the functions include “reviewing and guiding corporate strategy, major

plans of action, risk policy, annual budgets and business plans; setting performance

objectives; monitoring implementation and corporate performance; and overseeing major

capital expenditures, acquisitions and divestitures”.

Although the description fits the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia

(although the legal powers of the board are quite different in the United States), it is

doubtful whether the principles describe the situation where there are controlling

shareholders and especially, company groups. It might also not be a good normative

proposition. As observed in the previous reviews of India, Italy and Sweden, the company

group will often appoint executive management of a group company and determine

strategy centrally. This is probably also the case in Korean company groups and family run

companies in Indonesia where the supervisory board appears to be more in the way of an

advisory organ.

However, the board of an individual listed company does have a role that it could and

should fulfill; overseeing conflicts of interest (e.g. related party transactions) and the

integrity of the accounting system. This would demand a different type of board member

and election process. The largest Korean companies need a majority of outside directors

who meet certain independence requirements. They comprise two thirds of the audit

committee including its Chair. In similar situations, Italy and Israel additionally impose

special voting arrangements to seek to balance the powers of the controlling shareholder.

Especially in European jurisdictions, the accountability of the board is defined rather

widely to include the company and stakeholders. As a result, employees are frequently

represented on the board of the company. In the Netherlands, in some companies works

councils can nominate a third of the board, but the nominees are approved by the meeting

of shareholders. This is not the case in Germany, thereby dividing the board into

shareholder and employee representatives. The modalities are different again in Sweden

that participated in the first peer review (OECD, 2011a) where two or three employee

representatives with their deputies are elected to the board.

In sum, the Principles are a good guide to the outcomes that should be expected from

companies with respect to key corporate practices. However, in the context of controlled

companies and corporate groups, other outcomes and practices are usual in some

jurisdictions and might need to be considered by others.