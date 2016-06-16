Corporate governance

International Anti-Corruption Practitioner Conference

 

14-16 June 2016  OECD Conference Centre, Paris

International Anti-Corruption Practitioner Conference: Strengthening international co-operation

On 14-16 June, the OECD will host an International Anti-Corruption Conference organised by the French Ministry of Justice, and with the support of the World Bank and the United Kingdom. This three-day Conference will bring together representatives from anti-corruption authorities worldwide responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption.

This conference will seek to galvanise a global response to the challenges of international co-operation in the fight against corruption. As well as identifying good practices and possible ways forward in addressing these challenges, it will deal with issues including:

  • transparency in public procurement

  • whistleblower protection

  • resolution through settlements and administrative sanctions

  • disclosure of beneficial ownership

  • asset recovery

  • domestic and international cooperation tools and mechanisms

The event will foster an open dialogue on existing barriers faced by anti-corruption practitioners in their daily work, and their impact on achieving actual results in the fight against corruption.

The event will also be the occasion for anti-corruption leaders to restate their commitments in fighting the phenomenon of corruption both at national and international levels.

  

DOCUMENTS

Official programme [English-French]

Media opportunities

Media contact: Caroline Tourrier

 

VENUE

OECD Conference Centre, 2 rue André-Pascal, 75016 Paris, France

 

REGISTRATION

Participation is by invitation only. Registration for this event is now closed.

 

DOCUMENTS AND LINKS

Anti-Bribery Convention

United Nations Convention against Corruption

French Ministry of Justice

World Bank Integrity

Serious Fraud Office (UK)

Fighting corruption in the public sector

CleanGovBiz

 

