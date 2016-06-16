International Anti-Corruption Practitioner Conference: Strengthening international co-operation

On 14-16 June, the OECD will host an International Anti-Corruption Conference organised by the French Ministry of Justice, and with the support of the World Bank and the United Kingdom. This three-day Conference will bring together representatives from anti-corruption authorities worldwide responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption.

This conference will seek to galvanise a global response to the challenges of international co-operation in the fight against corruption. As well as identifying good practices and possible ways forward in addressing these challenges, it will deal with issues including:

transparency in public procurement

whistleblower protection

resolution through settlements and administrative sanctions

disclosure of beneficial ownership

asset recovery

domestic and international cooperation tools and mechanisms

The event will foster an open dialogue on existing barriers faced by anti-corruption practitioners in their daily work, and their impact on achieving actual results in the fight against corruption.

The event will also be the occasion for anti-corruption leaders to restate their commitments in fighting the phenomenon of corruption both at national and international levels.