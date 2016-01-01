|
RECENT SOE REFORMS AND MONITORING IMPLEMENTATION OF THE GUIDELINES
24-25 November 2015 – Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
The 6th meeting of the OECD Network on the Governance of SOEs in Southern Africa took place on 24-25 November in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, co-hosted by the Office of the President and Cabinet of the Government of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the State-Enterprise Restructuring Agency.
The Honourable Minister M. Bimha, Minister of Trade and Industry, made a keynote address emphasising the need to focus on the implementation of the Network’s new Guidelines.
The first day was dedicated to discussions on recent SOE reforms across Southern African economies and tracking progress in SOE corporate governance reform based on the Guidelines on the Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Southern Africa.
Debates on the second day focused on ethics and business integrity in Southern Africa, including presentation, for discussion, of a draft Handbook developed both for governments as owners and state-owned enterprises.
The meeting brought together over 70 representatives, including high-level SADC delegations, OECD delegations, SOE executives, and partners from the World Bank, and other stakeholder institutions, including local Institutes of Directors.
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Summary Record of the 5th meeting
Summary Record of the 6th meeting
Ethics and Business Integrity in Southern Africa : Handbook for Governments as Owners and State-owned Enterprises
Guidelines on the Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Southern Africa
State-Owned Enterprise Governance: A Stocktaking of Reforms and Challenges in Southern Africa
Stocktaking of Anti-Corruption and Business Integrity Measures for Southern African SOEs
OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (2015)
State-Owned Enterprises in the Development Process
CONTACTS
For questions regarding the Network, please contact Sara Sultan Balbuena, Southern Africa Network Manager
For more information on logistics, please contact Anne Nestour, Project Coordinator anne.nestour@oecd.org
