RECENT SOE REFORMS AND MONITORING IMPLEMENTATION OF THE GUIDELINES



24-25 November 2015 – Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe



The 6th meeting of the OECD Network on the Governance of SOEs in Southern Africa took place on 24-25 November in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, co-hosted by the Office of the President and Cabinet of the Government of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the State-Enterprise Restructuring Agency.

The Honourable Minister M. Bimha, Minister of Trade and Industry, made a keynote address emphasising the need to focus on the implementation of the Network’s new Guidelines.

The first day was dedicated to discussions on recent SOE reforms across Southern African economies and tracking progress in SOE corporate governance reform based on the Guidelines on the Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Southern Africa.

Debates on the second day focused on ethics and business integrity in Southern Africa, including presentation, for discussion, of a draft Handbook developed both for governments as owners and state-owned enterprises.

The meeting brought together over 70 representatives, including high-level SADC delegations, OECD delegations, SOE executives, and partners from the World Bank, and other stakeholder institutions, including local Institutes of Directors.

