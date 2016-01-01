RESPONSIBLE STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES



26-27 November 2014 – Lusaka, Zambia

The 5th meeting of the OECD Network on the Governance of SOEs in Southern Africa took place in Lusaka, Zambia, on 26-27 November 2014.

The Honourable Bob Sichinga, Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, make a keynote address on “Promoting responsible State-Owned Enterprises”. The deliberations commenced with the official launch and adoption of the Guidelines on the Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Southern Africa by regional stakeholders.

It was followed by a discussion on combatting corruption and promoting business integrity in SOEs. The meeting concluded with a half-day workshop focusing on the governance of SOEs operating in the power generation industry.

Hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, the Zambian Institute of Directors, and the OECD, the meeting brought together high-level government officials, enterprises and corporate governance stakeholders from the region for an exchange of practical experiences and expertise.

Experts and practitioners from outside the Southern Africa region and regional partners, including the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Africa Peer Review Mechanism, the Southern Africa Development Community and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa were in attendance.