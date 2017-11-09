Corporate governance

No Turning Back: 40 Years of the FCPA and 20 Years of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

 

9 November 2017  NYU School of Law

With the FCPA’s enactment 40 years ago and 20 years after the adoption of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, the global fight against corruption has changed forever. This conference examined the major impact of these ground-breaking instruments on corporate behaviour and law enforcement priorities. Debates explored the crucial role of cooperation between nations in investigating and prosecuting foreign bribery and the effectiveness of different approaches to corporate responsibility for bribery. The conference culminated with a discussion of the next era in FCPA enforcement and implementation of the Anti-Bribery Convention.

This conference was organised by the US Department of Justice, US Securities and Exchange Commission and the OECD.  The conference was hosted by the New York University School of Law’s Program on Corporate Law and Enforcement. 

  

