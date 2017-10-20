‌Tokyo, Japan - 19-20 October 2017

The 2017 OECD Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance will take place on 19-20 October in Toyko, Japan. This meeting willl be hosted by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Asian Roundtable benefits from the long standing support of the Government of Japan.

This annual roundtable brings together the most active and influential policy makers, practitioners and experts on corporate governance in the region, as well as from OECD countries and relevant international institutions. All Asian economies are now using the outputs of the Asian Roundtable Roundtable and the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance as a reference in the development of their regulations, corporate governance codes, listing rules, scorecards, as well as academic work.

The OECD Equity Markets Review of Asia, a new annual publication, wll be launched on this occasion.

Contact

Any requests for information should be addressed to Fianna Jurdant, Senior Policy Manager, OECD Corporate Affairs Division (fianna.jurdant@oecd.org).