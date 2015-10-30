Corporate governance

2015 OECD-Asian Corporate Governance Roundtable

 

Bangkok, Thailand - 29-30 October 2015

 

The 2015 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance will take place on 29-30 October in Bangkok, Thailand. Held shortly after the OECD’s release of the revised Principles of Corporate Governance, this meeting will provide an opportunity to share perspectives on their relevance to and implementation in Asia.

 

Co-hosted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), and the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD) in partnership with the Government of Japan, the Asian Roundtable discussion will cover four main themes:

  • Family-controlled businesses in Asia: Corporate governance and value creation

  • Institutional investors in Asia: expectations and results

  • Disclosure of beneficial ownership and control in Asia: survey findings

  • Progress towards implementation of Asian Roundtable recommendations such as related party transactions, board nomination and election,  and public enforcement

Meeting documents

 

Venue

  • Dusit Thani Hotel, 946 Rama IV Road, Bangkok 10500

 

Contact

Any requests for information should be addressed to Ms Fianna Jurdant, Senior Policy Manager, OECD Corporate Affairs Division (fianna.jurdant@oecd.org).

 

 

Reform Priorities in Asia: Taking Corporate Governance to a Higher Level

 

