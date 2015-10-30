|
Bangkok, Thailand - 29-30 October 2015
The 2015 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance will take place on 29-30 October in Bangkok, Thailand. Held shortly after the OECD’s release of the revised Principles of Corporate Governance, this meeting will provide an opportunity to share perspectives on their relevance to and implementation in Asia.
Co-hosted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), and the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD) in partnership with the Government of Japan, the Asian Roundtable discussion will cover four main themes:
