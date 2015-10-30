‌ Bangkok, Thailand - 29-30 October 2015 The 2015 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance will take place on 29-30 October in Bangkok, Thailand. Held shortly after the OECD’s release of the revised Principles of Corporate Governance, this meeting will provide an opportunity to share perspectives on their relevance to and implementation in Asia. Co-hosted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), and the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD) in partnership with the Government of Japan, the Asian Roundtable discussion will cover four main themes: Family-controlled businesses in Asia: Corporate governance and value creation

Institutional investors in Asia: expectations and results

Disclosure of beneficial ownership and control in Asia: survey findings

Progress towards implementation of Asian Roundtable recommendations such as related party transactions, board nomination and election, and public enforcement Meeting documents

Draft agenda

News release New G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance to promote trust and improve the functioning of capital markets in Asia Venue Dusit Thani Hotel, 946 Rama IV Road, Bangkok 10500 Contact

Any requests for information should be addressed to Ms Fianna Jurdant, Senior Policy Manager, OECD Corporate Affairs Division (fianna.jurdant@oecd.org).

