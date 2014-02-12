‌Mumbai, India - 11-12 February 2014

Equity markets all over the world are undergoing important changes. In the most developed markets, high-frequency trading, increased use of indexing and growing market fragmentation are being seen, along with a marked decline in initial public offerings (IPOs) and increase in de-listings during the last decade. Meanwhile, some of the larger emerging markets have picked up a growing share of IPOs.

Developments in terms of market structure, investment strategies and ownership have also raised questions about the conditions for equity-financed growth and the need to adapt corporate governance requirements and practices to changing circumstances. These are some of the questions and issues under discussion as the OECD prepares to review the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.

Co-hosted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the 2014 meeting of the Asian Roundtable focused on four main themes:

Improving public supervision and enforcement in Asia

Governance and performance of listed state-owned enterprises

Family-owned business groups: risks and opportunities

Revision of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance

Contact



Any requests for information should be addressed to Ms Fianna Jurdant, Senior Policy Manager, OECD Corporate Affairs Division (fianna.jurdant@oecd.org).