ADB release the results of the first-ever ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard on 5 June 2013. The OECD Principles of Corporate Governance were used as the main benchmark in developing the Scorecard. Opening Remarks by YBhg Datuk Ranjit Ajit Singh, Chairman, Securities Commission Malaysia, at the Corporate Governance Seminar on 6 June 2013 acknowledge the contribution of the Asian Roundtable to improving corporate governance in Asia. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 5-6 June 2013 Co-hosted by the Securities Commission of Malaysia and Bursa Malaysia, the Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance met in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 5-6 June 2013. Two years since the Roundtable issued new Priorities for Reform in Asia – and one year before the review of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance – this meeting provided an important opportunity to take stock of developments in the region and their implications for improving corporate governance. Global equity markets are undergoing important changes. Developments in terms of market structure, investment strategies and ownership have also raised questions about the conditions for equity-financed growth and the need to adapt corporate governance requirements and practices to changing circumstances. To better understand the special characteristics of Asian markets, their influence on developments and how policies could be designed or adjusted to fit the particular challenges and opportunities, this meeting covered five main themes: Risks and opportunities of controlling owners in Asia Asian equity markets and long term growth The role of institutional shareholders in Asia Board nomination and election in Asia Public supervision and enforcement in Asia Meeting documents Agenda (pdf)

