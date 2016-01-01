18 November 2013 – Bangkok, Thailand



This conference discussed the role of governments in supporting and facilitating more sustainable and inclusive business practices in the Asia-Pacific region.

It focused on recent trends and approaches to promoting responsible business conduct at the national and international level, as well as opportunities for regional collaboration.

This one-day conference was organised by the OECD and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) and was held as part of the Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Week.

Memorandum of Understanding

On the occasion of the conference, the OECD and UN ESCAP signed a Memorandum of Understanding to reinforce their partnership with a focus on promoting corporate responsibility and responsible business practices.

News release Trade and Investment Week kicks off with responsible business practice conference