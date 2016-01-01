Corporate governance

Panel at the 2013 World Bank/IMF Civil Society Policy Forum

 

Turning ideas into action

Implementing the updated OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

19 April 2013 – Washington D.C., USA

Government, business, trade and civil society representatives came together at this panel session to discuss the first year of implementation following the 2011 update of the Guidelines.

Discussions focused on:

  • delivering constructive solutions to issues arising from alleged non-observance of the Guidelines
  • efforts to improve mediation capacities of National Contact Points
  • specific projects on responsible business conduct in the financial and extractive sectors
  • lessons learned and outreach activities


Panelists

  • Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of International Trade Union Confederation
  • Adam Greene, Vice President, Labor Affairs/Corporate Responsibility & Governance, U.S. Council for International Business
  • Marie-France Houde, Senior Economist, OECD Investment Division
  • Joseph Wilde-Ramsing, Senior Researcher, OECD ‌Watch
  • Alan Yu, United States National Contact Point for the Guidelines

The panel was chaired by Alan Yu.
 

  

WB/IMF 2013 Spring meetings logo‌‌
 

