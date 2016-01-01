Discussions at the 2012 Roundtable focused on:

the nomination and election of members to the board of directors

potential improvements to the takeover regulations and squeeze-out rules

the benefits of alternative dispute mechanisms in the securities market.

Building on the results of the March 2012 Technical Seminar, participants considered draft policy recommendations on the role of listing requirements in corporate governance. Breakout sessions dealt with:

the role of the stock exchange in setting corporate governance standards

disclosure and transparency

enforcement of insider trading and market manipulation laws

Meeting documents

Agenda

Summary of Proceedings (English) (Russian)

Board Formation: Nomination and Election in OECD Countries and Russia (English) (Russian), Valentina Kostyleva and Héctor Lehuedé

Legal Issues with Acquisition of Major Stakes in Russian Companies (English) (Russian), Dmitri Lovyrev

Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms in the Securities Market (English) (Russian), Dmitri Lovyrev and Kirill Udovichenko

Russian Boards: Selection, Nomination and Election (English) (Russian), IDA and PwC

Summary of Proceedings from the Technical Seminar on 30 March 2012 (English) (Russian)

