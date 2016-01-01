25-26 October 2012 - Moscow, Russia
Discussions at the 2012 Roundtable focused on:
Building on the results of the March 2012 Technical Seminar, participants considered draft policy recommendations on the role of listing requirements in corporate governance. Breakout sessions dealt with:
Meeting documents
Summary of Proceedings (English) (Russian)
Board Formation: Nomination and Election in OECD Countries and Russia (English) (Russian), Valentina Kostyleva and Héctor Lehuedé
Legal Issues with Acquisition of Major Stakes in Russian Companies (English) (Russian), Dmitri Lovyrev
Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms in the Securities Market (English) (Russian), Dmitri Lovyrev and Kirill Udovichenko
Russian Boards: Selection, Nomination and Election (English) (Russian), IDA and PwC
Summary of Proceedings from the Technical Seminar on 30 March 2012 (English) (Russian)
