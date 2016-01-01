Corporate governance

2012 Russian Corporate Governance Roundtable

 

  25-26 October 2012 - Moscow, Russia

Discussions at the 2012 Roundtable focused on:

  • the nomination and election of members to the board of directors 
  • potential improvements to the takeover regulations and squeeze-out rules
  • the benefits of alternative dispute mechanisms in the securities market.

Building on the results of the March 2012 Technical Seminar, participants considered draft policy recommendations on the role of listing requirements in corporate governance. Breakout sessions dealt with:

  • the role of the stock exchange in setting corporate governance standards
  • disclosure and transparency
  • enforcement of insider trading and market manipulation laws 

 

Meeting documents

Agenda

Summary of Proceedings (English) (Russian)

Board Formation: Nomination and Election in OECD Countries and Russia (English) (Russian), Valentina Kostyleva and Héctor Lehuedé

Legal Issues with Acquisition of Major Stakes in Russian Companies (English) (Russian), Dmitri Lovyrev

Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms in the Securities Market (English) (Russian), Dmitri Lovyrev and Kirill Udovichenko

Russian Boards: Selection, Nomination and Election (English) (Russian), IDA and PwC

Summary of Proceedings from the Technical Seminar on 30 March 2012 (English) (Russian)

 

