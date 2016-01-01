Tokyo, Japan - 24-25 October 2012





The 2012 Asian Roundtable, co-hosted by the Financial Services Agency and the Tokyo Stock Exchange in partnership with the Government of Japan, took place in Tokyo, Japan on 24-25 October 2012.

Following the Asian Roundtable’s endorsement of Reform Priorities in Asia: taking corporate governance to a higher level in 2011, countries shared their practical experiences, taking into account the concentrated ownership structure of companies in the region. Discussions focused on areas of enforcement, abusive related party transactions, minority shareholder rights and performance of boards of directors. Board nomination and election were discussed in light of the draft policy guide for Asia and the results of the recent peer review conducted by the OECD Corporate Governance Committee.

Break-out sessions focused on corporate governance policies that promote innovation, value creation and growth.

A new project to develop policy recommendations on enforcement was launched at the meeting.

