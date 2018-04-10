10/04/2018 -

- Open to the media on Tuesday 17 April from 11:00 to 15:30 -

In conflict or high-risk areas, the exploitation of natural mineral resources companies involved in mining and trade in minerals have the potential to generate income, growth and prosperity, but may also be at risk of directly or indirectly fuelling armed conflict, gross violations of human rights, and impeding economic and social development.

The 12th Forum on Responsible Mineral Supply Chains organized by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the United Nations Group of Experts on the DRC, on 17-20 April, 2018, is of paramount importance to all countries, companies and civil society organisations to prevent mining operations from contributing to conflict, human rights abuses, corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

The sessions from 11:00 to 15:30 will be open to journalists on Tuesday, 17 April 2018, including the presentation of the results of the OECD Alignment Assessment of industry programmes with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains.

The other sessions will be open to all participants as well, but under the Chatham House rule: participants are free to use the information collected on this occasion, but they must not disclose the identity or affiliation of the people behind this information, just as they must not reveal the identity of the other participants. The rule also applies to social networks.

The full agenda of the Forum is available here. The Forum will be held at the OECD Conference Centre, 2 rue André-Pascal, Paris 16th arrondissement. The debates will be conducted in English, with interpretation in French and, for some sessions, in Spanish and Chinese.

