4th OECD Green Investment Financing Forum
24-25 October 2017 09h00-18h00 OECD Conference Centre, CC1, Paris
Achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement and broader set of environmental objectives linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will require:
Policies need to be cost-effective and supported by robust, evidence-based analysis, and reflect an understanding of the perspectives and constraints of investors, who will be the engine of the transition to a green and sustainable economy.
This event brings together leading actors from the green finance and investment community to promote effective engagement, collaboration and action on green finance and investment. This includes institutional investors, asset managers, ministries of finance and central banks, financial regulators, commercial and investment banks, international climate funds, multilateral development banks, green investment banks, corporations, civil society, philanthropic sectors and more.
2017 AGENDA AND ISSUES FOR DISCUSSION
For information, please contact Robert Youngman, Hideki Takada, Geraldine Ang or GIFF@oecd.org.