  1. OECD Centre on Green Finance and Investment
  2. Forum

4th OECD Green Investment Financing Forum

24-25 October 2017 09h00-18h00 OECD Conference Centre, CC1, Paris

Achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement and broader set of environmental objectives linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will require:

  • domestic ambition to rapidly and efficiently decarbonise and enhance resilience in all sectors
  • well-aligned policies across the whole of government
  • strong and consistent signalling and well-targeted policy interventions to engage and mobilise industry and private finance, combined with a conducive investment environment
  • increased global co-operation between state and non-state actors, including financial and technical support for developing countries
  • monitoring of progress in green investment and financing and of environmental outcomes

Policies need to be cost-effective and supported by robust, evidence-based analysis, and reflect an understanding of the perspectives and constraints of investors, who will be the engine of the transition to a green and sustainable economy.

This event brings together leading actors from the green finance and investment community to promote effective engagement, collaboration and action on green finance and investment. This includes institutional investors, asset managers, ministries of finance and central banks, financial regulators, commercial and investment banks, international climate funds, multilateral development banks, green investment banks, corporations, civil society, philanthropic sectors and more.

2017 AGENDA AND ISSUES FOR DISCUSSION

  • Short-term actions and long-term ambitions: Participants will address the short and long-term actions needed to meet the Paris Agreement and examine the role of global actors and international institutions in unlocking green finance globally in support of low-carbon pathways.

  • Opportunities for green investment: better planning and mobilisation. Debates will highlight issues related to the design, development and delivery of pipelines of green infrastructure projects in support of national low-carbon plans.

  • Driving the low-carbon transition through a sustainable financial system. Participants will look at options for ensuring that the financial system can deliver the transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy.

  • Channels for green finance and investment. including: key approaches for funding green projects in cities; the role of green bonds; investment and financing platforms to channel institutional investment to green infrastructure in developing and emerging economies, such as blended finance; and financing for adaptation.
  


TO ATTEND THE FORUM

If you are interested in attending this event, you may request an invitation by completing this form. Please note that the OECD will not provide any additional documentation to support visa requests. Participants are responsible for obtaining their visas from the Consulate or Diplomatic Mission in their country of residence prior to departure.



MEETING DOCUMENTS

Agenda (forthcoming)



LINKS

Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment

Fragmentation in clean energy investment and financing

 

 

PREVIOUS FORUMS

2016 OECD Green Investment Financing Forum

2015 OECD Green Investment Financing Forum

2014 OECD Green Investment Financing Forum

OECD Green Investment Financing Forum: Background

 

 



CONTACTS

For information, please contact Robert YoungmanHideki TakadaGeraldine Ang or GIFF@oecd.org.

 