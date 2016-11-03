  1. OECD Centre on Green Finance and Investment

Our mission

The main mission of the Centre on Green Finance and Investment is to catalyse and support the transition to a green, low-emissions and climate-resilient global economy through the development of effective policies, institutions and instruments for green finance and investment. [more]

In focus

3 November 2016 in Paris OECD workshop on financing green infrastructure [more

7-18 November 2016 in Marrakesh OECD at the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 22) [more]

9-10 November 2016 in Paris 2016 Green Growth and Sustainable Development (GGSD) Forum [more]

Download the brochure

 

Latest publications

  • A quantitative framework for analysing potential bond contributions in a low-carbon transition [read]
  • Green investment banks: Scaling up private investment in low-carbon, climate-resilient infrastructure [read]
  • Overcoming barriers to international investment in clean energy [read]
  • Blending public and private funds for sustainable development [read]
  • Fragmentation in clean energy investment and financing [read]
  • Aligning policies for a low-carbon economy [read]
  • More publications and reports