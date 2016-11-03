Our mission
The main mission of the Centre on Green Finance and Investment is to catalyse and support the transition to a green, low-emissions and climate-resilient global economy through the development of effective policies, institutions and instruments for green finance and investment. [more]
Latest publications
- A quantitative framework for analysing potential bond contributions in a low-carbon transition [read]
- Green investment banks: Scaling up private investment in low-carbon, climate-resilient infrastructure [read]
- Overcoming barriers to international investment in clean energy [read]
- Blending public and private funds for sustainable development [read]
- Fragmentation in clean energy investment and financing [read]
- Aligning policies for a low-carbon economy [read]
- More publications and reports