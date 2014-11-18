Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Local Development and Tourism

Italy: Key Issues and Policies

Published on November 18, 2014

This review underlines some important points of strength with respect to Italian SMEs and entrepreneurship, notably for medium-sized firms that very often excel in their market niches, have a strong propensity to business collaboration, as well as favourable access to finance. The review also looks at the challenges that lie ahead for Italy, hard hit by the global economic crisis, notably among micro and small firms. Recovery will mean, among other things, removing barriers to business growth, streamlining the complexity of the Italian tax system, and opening the business environment to competition, foreign direct investment and equity financing, as well as improving training and workforce skills.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Foreword
Basic statistics of Italy
Executive summary
SME and entrepreneurship issues and policies in Italy: Assessment and recommendations
SME and entrepreneurship performance in Italy
Business environment and framework conditions in Italy
The strategic framework and policy delivery system in Italy
National programmes for SMEs and entrepreneurship in italy
The local dimension to SME and entrepreneurship policy in Italy
Local industrial clusters in Italy
