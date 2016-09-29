africa-forum

Africa Forum 2016

African cities for Africa’s development

29 September 2016, 9:30 – 18:00

Room CC 1, OECD Headquarters

2 rue André Pascal, 75016 Paris





The OECD Development Centre, the African Union Commission and the OECD Sahel and West Africa Club are pleased to announce that the International Economic Forum on Africa will take place next 29 September, at the OECD Headquarters in Paris. This 16th edition will discuss the opportunities and challenges of the urbanisation process in Africa, looking into how to address informality in urban areas, the role of cities as drivers of economic transformation, and innovative ways to provide adequate and predictable financing for local governments and municipalities.



The continent is urbanising at a historically rapid rate. The size of Africa’s urban population has nearly doubled in 20 years from 237 million in 1995 to 472 million in 2015. Such an accelerated growth brings about considerable opportunities for structural transformation. While encouraging sound urban planning, productive employment and the supply of basic services, this process should also reconcile economic, social and environmental objectives in a sustained manner.

The Africa Forum is the annual gathering where OECD officials and African policy makers, private sector, academia and civil society leaders weigh the continent’s approaches to face the present and the challenges that lie ahead. The debates will benefit from the conclusions of the African Economic Outlook 2016 report, jointly produced by the OECD Development Centre, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).







